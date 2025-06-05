Thursday, June 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
York-County-Trade-Center-Carroll-Township
TCC is seeking LEED certification for York County Trade Center, a new industrial project in Carroll Township.
DevelopmentIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

TCC Breaks Ground on 376,000 SF Industrial Project in Carroll Township, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, PA. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on York County Trade Center, a 376,000-square-foot industrial project in Carroll Township, a southwestern suburb of Harrisburg. The site spans 35 acres, and the building will feature a cross-dock configuration, a clear height of 40 feet, 80 dock doors and 3,600 square feet of office space. Ware Malcomb is the project’s architect, and Conewago Enterprises is the general contractor. KBC Advisors will market the property for lease. Completion is scheduled for April 2026.

You may also like

Marquette Cos. Begins Leasing 304-Unit Apartment Community in...

Trent Development Group Opens 228-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Choice Hotels, HighSide Debut Four Everhome Suites Hotels...

Provident Industrial Acquires Distribution Building in Irving

JLL Brokers $25M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

Newmark Arranges 150,000 SF Industrial Lease in Hamilton,...

JLAM Underway on 102-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in...

MIC Capital Signs 18,214 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Goodman North America Completes 504,810 SF Industrial Facility...