TCC Breaks Ground on 376,000 SF Industrial Project in Carroll Township, Pennsylvania

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, PA. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on York County Trade Center, a 376,000-square-foot industrial project in Carroll Township, a southwestern suburb of Harrisburg. The site spans 35 acres, and the building will feature a cross-dock configuration, a clear height of 40 feet, 80 dock doors and 3,600 square feet of office space. Ware Malcomb is the project’s architect, and Conewago Enterprises is the general contractor. KBC Advisors will market the property for lease. Completion is scheduled for April 2026.