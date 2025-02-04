Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Weiser-Business-Park-Houston
Buildings 5 and 6 at Weiser Business Park are located at 14311 and 14281 Fallbrook Drive in Cypress.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

TCC Breaks Ground on 628,012 SF Industrial Project in Cypress, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on a 628,012-square-foot industrial project in Cypress, a northwestern suburb of Houston, that represents the third and final phase of Weiser Business Park. Designed by Seeberger Architecture with construction to be handled by A&F General Contractors, Buildings 5 and 6 at Weiser Business Park will feature 36-foot clear heights, 54-foot-wide column spacing and ESFR sprinkler systems. Colliers is marketing the buildings for lease. Cadence Bank is financing Phase III. Weiser Business Park currently consists of four buildings totaling approximately 1 million square feet.

