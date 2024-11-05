Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The facility will be part of Plainfield Business Center.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

TCC Breaks Ground on 788,000 SF Spec Warehouse in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on a 788,000-square-foot speculative warehouse in Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. The building marks the first speculative warehouse in Plainfield Business Center and is slated for completion in fall 2025. The facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 80 dock doors and 211 trailer stalls. The 52-acre site offers proximity to I-55 and I-80. Upon full build-out, Plainfield Business Center will total more than 8 million square feet. The project team includes Harris Architects, Krusinski Construction Co. and civil engineer Kimley-Horn and Associates. Matt Mulvihill and Phil DeBoer of CBRE represented TCC in acquiring the land and are marketing the property for lease.

You may also like

Welsh Semiconductor Manufacturer IQE Plans to Invest $305M...

Red Rock Delivers 519,792 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

Clay Development to Build 495,360 SF Spec Industrial...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 334,000 SF Industrial Building...

DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of Hospitality Development Site...

PCCP Provides $85M Acquisition Loan for Three-Building Industrial...

Equity Oak Ventures Receives $12.2M in Financing for...

Kraus-Anderson Begins Construction of $78M Bolley Agricultural Research...

McShane Completes Construction of 70-Unit Apartment Complex in...