TCC Breaks Ground on 788,000 SF Spec Warehouse in Metro Chicago

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on a 788,000-square-foot speculative warehouse in Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. The building marks the first speculative warehouse in Plainfield Business Center and is slated for completion in fall 2025. The facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 80 dock doors and 211 trailer stalls. The 52-acre site offers proximity to I-55 and I-80. Upon full build-out, Plainfield Business Center will total more than 8 million square feet. The project team includes Harris Architects, Krusinski Construction Co. and civil engineer Kimley-Horn and Associates. Matt Mulvihill and Phil DeBoer of CBRE represented TCC in acquiring the land and are marketing the property for lease.