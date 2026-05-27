TCC Breaks Ground on 788,320 SF Spec Warehouse in Plainfield, Illinois

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on Building 2 of Plainfield Business Center in Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. The 788,320-square-foot spec warehouse is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2027. Matt Mulvihill and Phil DeBoer of CBRE are marketing the building for sale or lease. Building 2 will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 80 dock doors and 211 trailer parking stalls.

The site offers proximity to both I-55 and I-80. At full build-out, Plainfield Business Center will encompass more than 8 million square feet of industrial space across 600 acres. Building 1, which also measures 788,320 square feet, was delivered earlier this year and is fully leased to RJW Logistics Group. Harris Architects and Kimley-Horn and Associates designed Plainfield Business Center, while FCL Builders is the general contractor.