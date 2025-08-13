TCC Breaks Ground on 931,186 SF Woodland Industrial Park in Southern Washington

WOODLAND, WASH. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on Woodland Industrial Park, a speculative development in Woodland, approximately 22 miles from Portland, Ore. Slated for delivery by fall 2026, Woodland Industrial Park will feature two buildings offering a total of 931,186 square feet of Class A space being offered for lease or sale.

Situated on 66 acres at 345 N. Pekin Road, Woodland Industrial Park will include a 655,094-square-foot cross-dock warehouse with a clear height of 40 feet and 130 trailer parking stalls and a 276,092-square-foot rear-loaded building with a clear height of 36 feet and yard area that can accommodate up to 98 trailer parking stalls.

Mackenzie designed the project, while Sierra Construction is serving as general contractor. Capacity Commercial Group is marketing the development.