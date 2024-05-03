TCC, CBRE IM Complete 500,000 SF Cochrane Technology Center Spec Industrial Park in Morgan Hill, California

MORGAN HILL, CALIF. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and joint venture partner CBRE Investment Management (CBRE IM) have completed construction of Cochrane Technology Center (CTC), a 500,000-square-foot, Class A industrial park in the Silicon Valley city of Morgan Hill.

Situated on 30 acres, the speculative development offers five buildings, ranging in size from 73,668 square feet to 138,698 square feet:

Building A — a 138,698-square-foot facility with 32-foot clear heights, 4,000 amps power, 14 dock-high loading doors, two grade-level loading doors and 191 automobile stalls.

Building B — a 92,841-square-foot property with 32-foot clear heights, 4,000 amps power, nine dock-high loading doors, two grade-level loading doors and 137 automobile parking spaces.

Building C — a 122,101-square-foot asset with 32-foot clear heights, 4,000 amps power, 12 dock-high loading doors, two grade-level loading doors and 362 automobile parking spaces.

Building D — a 73,668-square-foot facility with 28-foot clear heights, 4,000 amps power, eight dock-high loading doors, two grade-level loading doors and 170 automobile parking spaces.

Building E — a 74,006-square-foot asset with 28-foot clear heights, 4,000 amps power, seven dock-high loading doors, two grade-level loading doors and 109 automobile parking spaces.

Chip Sutherland, Rob Shannon and Brian Matteoni of CBRE are handling marketing and leasing of the asset.