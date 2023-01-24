REBusinessOnline

TCC, CBRE Investment Complete 516,000 SF Elliot Gateway Logistics Center in Mesa, Arizona

Elliot Gateway in Mesa, Ariz., features four buildings offering a total of 516,000 square feet of Class A logistics and industrial space.

MESA, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and CBRE Investment Management has completed construction of Elliot Gateway, a four-building, Class A logistics park on 40.5 acres at 9020 E. Elliot Road in Mesa.

Elliot Gateway features a 151,239-square-foot Building A, a 124,611-square-foot Building B, a 186,000-square-foot Building C and a 54,640-square-foot Building D. Building C is fully leased to a mechanical and electrical construction company, while the other buildings are available for lease.

Graycor Consrtuction Co. served as general contractor and Butler Design Group served as architect for the project. Evan Koplan and Serena Wedlich of CBRE are marketing and leasing the property on behalf of TCC and a fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management.

