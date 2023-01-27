TCC, CBRE Investment Management Begin Construction on 2.3 MSF Industrial Development in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Upon completion, Jackson 85 North Business Park in Jackson County, Ga., will comprise 2.3 million square feet of industrial space across three facilities.

JACKSON COUNTY, GA. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC), with joint venture partner CBRE Investment Management, has broken ground on the first phase of Jackson 85 North Business Park, an industrial park in Jackson County. Situated roughly 60 miles northeast of Atlanta, the industrial development will comprise 2.3 million square feet upon completion. The first phase will feature two buildings totaling more than 1.5 million square feet. Building 1 will comprise 538,450 square feet, and Building 2 will include 1 million square feet, with delivery scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

Construction of the second phase is expected to begin midway through 2024 and will include a single 713,050-square-foot facility, completion of which is scheduled for 2025. All three buildings will feature 40-foot clear heights, ample power, ESFR fire sprinklers and R-19 roof insulation. Wilson Hull & Neal Real Estate is handling the leasing assignment for Jackson 85 North Business Park.