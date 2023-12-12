TCC, Clarion Partners Complete First Phase of Fairfield Industrial Center in Northern California

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and its joint venture partner Clarion Partners have completed the construction of the first phase of development at Fairfield Industrial Center in Northern California. Located at 2725 Low Court in Fairfield, the first phase includes a Class A, 205,223-square-foot industrial facility, which is currently available for lease by a single user or multiple smaller tenants.

Situated on 11 acres, the property features 36-foot clear heights; 56-foot by 47.5-foot column spacing; a 4,000-square-foot turnkey office space; 32 dock doors including 16 docks equipped with 40,000-pound levelers and seals; two grade-level doors; ESFR sprinklers; and 156 auto parking stalls and 44 trailer parking spaces. Additional features at the facility include enhanced exterior glass entries, canopies, façade accents and a landscaped site highlighting water-efficient planting.

The joint venture has secured municipal approval for the second phase of development at the project, which will be located at 300 Chadbourne Road and include two Class A industrial buildings totaling 328,553 square feet. Construction for the second phase is expected to begin next year.

Kevin Hatcher of CBRE, along with Brooks Pedder and Tony Binswanger of Cushman & Wakefield, are handling leasing for the property.