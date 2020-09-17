REBusinessOnline

TCC Completes 356,000 SF Park Aldea Industrial Project in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Phoenix, the four-building Park Aldea offers a total of 356,000 square feet of industrial space.

PHOENIX — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and its partner, CBRE U.S. Development Partners 5, a fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors, have completed Park Aldea. The 356,000-square-foot industrial development is located in Phoenix.

Situated on 27 acres west of the intersection of 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way, the property features the 74,164-square-foot Building A, the 76,322-square-foot Building B, the 87,296-square-foot Building C and the 118,241-square-foot Building D. The buildings offer divisibility down to 7,280 square feet.

The facilities feature ESFR sprinkler systems, clear heights ranging from 24 feet to 32 feet, building depths ranging from 140 feet to 222 feet, and truck courts that range in size from 130 feet to 180 feet.

Green Worldwide, an international shipping company, has signed a lease to occupy Building C, located at 10200 W. Montebello Ave. The company plans to move to the new facility at the end of 2020.

Mitchell Stravitz, Cooper Fratt and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE Phoenix serve as leasing agents for the project. Ted Liles of Cresa represented Green Worldwide in its lease.

