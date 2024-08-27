TCC, Daiwa House Begin Construction on 1.3 MSF Industrial Project in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and Japanese developer Daiwa House has broken ground on Blue Ridge Commerce Center, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial project in southwest Houston. The site spans 92 acres at the northwest corner of the Fort Bend Parkway and McHard Road, and the development will consist of five buildings that will range in size from 153,928 to 431,017 square feet. Buildings will feature a mix of front-load, rear-load and cross-dock configurations and clear heights that range from 28 to 36 feet. Seeberger Architecture designed the project, and E.E. Reed Construction is serving as the general contractor. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. is financing the development, and CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent. Linco Construction will undertake infrastructure improvements as part of the project, which will include new public roads, traffic signals, underground utilities, a regional storm water detention pond and public sidewalks. Completion is scheduled for summer 2025.