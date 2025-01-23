Thursday, January 23, 2025
Mid-I-5-Kelso-WA
Located north of Portland, Ore. in Kelso, Wash., Mid I-5 offers 1.2 million square feet of speculative industrial and logistics space.
TCC, Diamond Realty Investments Complete 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial Facility in Kelso, Washington

by Amy Works

KELSO, WASH. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and Diamond Realty Investments has completed the construction of Mid I-5, a speculate industrial facility at 2700 Talley Way in Kelso, approximately 50 miles north of Portland, Ore.

Situated on 82 acres, Mid I-5 features a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial and logistics building. The single-story, cross-dock facility features a clear height of 40 feet, 650-foot building depth, 8,000 amps of electrical service, 219 dock doors, 348 trailer parking stalls and 427 auto parking stalls. The project also includes adjacent land that could accommodate 475 additional trailer stalls, a yard area or 225,000 square feet of additional building. The facility is expected to become LEED-certified in 2025.

The project team included Sierra Construction as general contractor, Gibbs & Olson as civil engineer and HPA Architecture as architect of record. Cara Nolan of CBRE Portland and Andrew Stark of CBRE Seattle are handling the property’s marketing and leasing.

