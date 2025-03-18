TCC Inks Two Expansions, One Headquarters Lease at Fulton Labs in Chicago

CHICAGO — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has inked leases with three tenants at 400 North Aberdeen within its Fulton Labs campus in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. The leases total approximately 40,000 square feet and include extensions and expansions from Portal Innovations and Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago and a headquarters relocation for P33 Chicago. All three tenants are expected to occupy their new spaces by this summer.

Portal Innovations is a venture development platform that invests financial, physical and human capital to fuel life sciences breakthroughs. The company has extended its existing lease of 40,000 square feet and grown its footprint to 53,000 square feet, expanding to the 10th floor. Portal’s expansion at its flagship location will help accommodate its growing portfolio, which now includes more than 50 companies. Portal also operates labs in Atlanta, Boston and Houston, and is opening a new lab in partnership with the University of Chicago in Hyde Park Labs.

CZ Biohub Chicago is a biomedical research institute led by Shana Kelley, Ph.D and launched by Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Opened in 2024, the organization has extended its existing lease of 28,000 square feet and expanded to 41,000 square feet. The expansion will help support development in research related to measuring inflammation with novel sensors for many diseases. CZ Biohub’s network also operates labs in San Francisco and New York.

P33 is a nonprofit founded in 2019 focused on transforming Chicago and all of Illinois into a global technology and innovation hub driving economic growth. Its focus areas are quantum technology, the Compute-Energy Nexus and growth for all. The organization is relocating its headquarters to 400 North Aberdeen with a 4,300-square-foot lease on the 10th floor. P33 was previously based at 1234 W. Fulton, a TCC-owned building.

CBRE represented TCC in each lease. Dan Lyne of CBRE represented Portal Innovations, while Kyle Kamin of CBRE represented P33. Fulton Labs is part of TCC’s 2 million-square-foot Fulton Park campus.