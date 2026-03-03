Tuesday, March 3, 2026
RJW Logistics Group has leased Building 1. TCC is scheduled to break ground on Building 2 in the second quarter of this year. Both properties total 788,000 square feet.
TCC Leases Phase I, Plans Phase II of Plainfield Business Center in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

PLAINFIELD, ILL. — Trammell Crow. Co. (TCC) has announced a full-building lease and plans for Phase II of Plainfield Business Center in Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. RJW Logistics Group has leased Building 1, which totals 788,000 square feet. TCC plans to break ground on Building 2 in the second quarter. That building will also total 788,000 square feet.

RJW is a retail-focused logistics and supply chain solutions provider. The Woodridge, Ill.-based company operates more than 16 distribution centers across Illinois, Texas and Pennsylvania. Dominic Carbonari of JLL represented RJW in its lease negotiations. Matt Mulvihill and Phil DeBoer of CBRE represented the landlord.

Building 2, which is being built on a speculative basis, will sit on 46 acres and feature a clear height of 40 feet, 80 dock doors expandable to 156 and 211 trailer parking stalls. The site offers proximity to both I-55 and I-80. At full build-out, Plainfield Business Center will encompass more than 8 million square feet of industrial space.

Harris Architects designed Plainfield Business Center, and Krusinski Construction Co. was the general contractor for Phase I. Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer.

