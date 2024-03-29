Friday, March 29, 2024
Slated for delivery in August 2024, Seattle Metro Logistics in South Seattle will feature 702,429 square feet of light industrial space.
TCC, MetLife Investment Near Completion of 702,429 SF Seattle Metro Logistics in South Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Trammel Crow. Co (TCC) and its joint venture partner MetLife Investment Management are near completion of Seattle Metro Logistics, a two-story industrial facility at 44 S. Nevada Ave. in South Seattle.

In 2021, the Port of Seattle Commission approved the long-term ground lease for this portion of Port-owned land — known as Terminal 106 — to TCC, allowing for the demolition of the port’s old warehouse and construction of a new light industrial facility, which started in 2022.

Slated for delivery this August, the 702,429-square-foot facility will feature 30-foot clear heights, 50-foot by 50-foot column spacing, 350 pounds per square foot floor loading, ESFR sprinklers, 289-foot warehouse depth and truck court depths ranging from 131 feet to 135 feet. The property is designed to suit a broad range of industrial uses, from last-mile and regional distribution to storage, maritime and manufacturing uses.

Seattle Metro Logistics will include a parking garage with 701 spaces and a solar-ready roof.

Project partners include Nelson Worldwide as architect of record, Lease Crutcher Lewis as general contractor and Bank OZK as construction lender. Andrew Stark and Andrew Hitchcock of CBRE are handling the marketing and leasing of the facility.

