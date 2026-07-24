TCC Properties Sells 101-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Willits, California

WILLITS, CALIF. — TCC Properties has sold Redwood Meadows, a 101-unit seniors housing community in the Northern California city of Willits, to Echelon Communities for $10.8 million, or $106,931 per unit. Isaak Heitzeberg of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer in conjunction with Marcus & Millichap’s Andres Guerra.

Built in 1989 on 7.1 acres, Redwood Meadows features four studio units, 58 one-bedroom residences and 39 two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, redwood garden, two laundry rooms, rentable storage units and a dog park. Located at 1475 Baechtel Road, the site also includes land with initial city approval for up to 15 additional units.