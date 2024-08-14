TCC, South Atlantic Underway on 752,134 SF Industrial Project in Channelview, Texas

CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and an affiliate of South Atlantic Services is underway on construction of Carpenters Logistics Center, a 752,134-square-foot industrial project located in the eastern Houston suburb of Channelview. The development team has tilted the walls on the cross-dock building and is targeting January 2025 for delivery. Building features of Carpenters Logistics Center include a cross-dock configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 330 trailer parking stalls and an ESFR sprinkler system. The site also features five acres of contiguous industrial outdoor storage space. Seeberger Architecture designed the project, and D.E. Harvey Builders is serving as the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent.