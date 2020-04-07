REBusinessOnline

TCF Center Hospital Conversion in Detroit Running Ahead of Schedule

Posted on by in Civic, Healthcare, Michigan, Midwest

The convention center will operate as a 1,000-bed field hospital.

DETROIT — The conversion of TCF Center in Detroit into a 1,000-bed field hospital is ahead of schedule and slated for completion by Wednesday April 8, according to the Detroit Free Press. Members of the Michigan National Guard assisted the Federal Emergency Management Agency with logistics support and inventory of equipment and supplies. The transformation of the convention center into a federal medical station is in effort to treat COVID-19 cases during a period of surge demand. On April 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order formally declaring a state of disaster. As of Monday, April 6, there were 17,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan and 727 deaths.

