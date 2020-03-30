TCF Center in Detroit to Serve as Temporary Care Facility Amid COVID-19 Healthcare Crisis

The annual North American International Auto Show has now been cancelled. Held in January in prior years, it was scheduled to take place in June 2020 at TCF Center.

DETROIT — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TCF Center in Detroit has been designated by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a temporary alternate care facility. Mobilization has already begun, and construction will be performed by the TCF Center workforce and union labor. The temporary site is planned for COVID-19 patients to relieve the burden on local hospitals treating patients with the virus. The temporary care site may be used for as long as six months, according to local media. As of late Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,486 cases of the coronavirus and 132 deaths. Consequently, the 2020 North American International Auto Show, which was set to take place at TCF Center, formerly Cobo Hall, has been cancelled. The annual show, one of the largest in North America, was scheduled to take place June 9-20 and will now be postponed until June 11-26, 2021.