TCS Negotiates Three Office Leases Totaling 145,000 SF in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) has negotiated three leases totaling 145,000 square feet at an office building located at 3033 W. President George Bush Turnpike in Plano. Nathan Durham and Duane Henley of TCS represented the landlord, Champion Partners, in all three lease negotiations. Brad Struck and Roy Reis of ESRP represented Paragon Healthcare in its 70,000-square-foot lease; Clay Vaughn and Preston Lynn of CBRE represented Australian technology firm Appen Inc. in its 50,000-square-foot lease; and a team led by Scott Hobbs of Cushman & Wakefield represented a division of Samsung in its 25,000-square-foot lease.