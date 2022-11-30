TCU Breaks Ground on 95,000 SF Medical Education Building in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas Christian University (TCU) has broken ground on a 95,000-square-foot medical education building in Fort Worth. The Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine, named after a late area philanthropist, will be located in the Near Southside District and will be able to support 240 students. Project partners include design firms CO Architects and Hoefer Welker, engineering firms Dunaway and SSR Inc. and construction manager Linbeck. Completion is slated for July 2024.
