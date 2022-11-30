TCU Breaks Ground on 95,000 SF Medical Education Building in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

The new Burnett School of Medicine is part of a 5.3-acre extended campus in the Near Southside District that is proximate to TCU's clinical partners and will include additional facilities.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas Christian University (TCU) has broken ground on a 95,000-square-foot medical education building in Fort Worth. The Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine, named after a late area philanthropist, will be located in the Near Southside District and will be able to support 240 students. Project partners include design firms CO Architects and Hoefer Welker, engineering firms Dunaway and SSR Inc. and construction manager Linbeck. Completion is slated for July 2024.