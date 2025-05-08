TCU, Endeavor Break Ground on Morado on Berry Mixed-Use Development in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Texas Christian University (TCU) and Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group has broken ground on Morado on Berry, a mixed-use development on the university’s campus in Fort Worth. The development will include two student housing communities with apartments for upper-level students at 2900 W. Berry St. and 3024 Cockrell Ave. on the southern edge of TCU’s campus. The properties will also feature 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space upon completion, which is expected ahead of the 2027-2028 academic year. The communities’ 780 beds will be offered in studio, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities are set to include a fitness center and Pilates studio; rooftop pool and deck with a Jumbotron and adjacent social lounge with billiards; group and private study rooms; an outdoor living room with cooking facilities; and a large courtyard. The development team for the project includes a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, Robert A.M. Stern Architects, Lake|Flato, The Beck Group, JLL, OHT Partners and Kimley-Horn. American Campus Communities has been tapped to provide marketing, leasing and property management services for Morado on Berry.