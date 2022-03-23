REBusinessOnline

TCU to Open 100,000 SF Medical Education Building in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Healthcare, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The Texas Christian University (TCU) School of Medicine will open a 100,000-square-foot building within Fort Worth’s Near Southside District. Designed by CO Architects and Hoefer Welker, the project represents the first phase of development of a new campus that will serve as an academic hub for some 240 medical students, as well as faculty and staff. TCU launched its medical school program in 2019 with an initial enrollment of 60 students. Construction of the four-story building is set to begin later this year and to be complete in advance of the fall 2024 semester

