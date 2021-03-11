TD Bank: Affordable Housing — Trends and Delays

2020 was a year of job losses and difficulties for many. There was a great deal of need for affordable housing but also challenges for those seeking to provide it. Process delays caused by COVID-19 and slowdowns in funding hampered efforts to develop affordable housing, according to Gregg Gerken, Head of U.S. Commercial Real Estate with TD Bank. The question is: will the affordable housing and workforce housing ​ industry be better served by 2021?

The problem of affordable housing is one seen in many communities, irrespective of geography. “I think some communities have the equivalent of workforce housing, which in many cases is affordable. But when you get into a lot of the more expensive urban areas and densely populated cities there’s this issue of supply and demand — there just isn’t enough supply of affordable housing to really reach the demand,” Gerken says.

How have government programs and policies affected the affordable housing sector? How will renters and landlords be impacted by these programs going forward? What happens after the end of the eviction moratorium?

Watch the interview for Gerken’s insights on affordable housing development.

