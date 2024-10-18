TD Bank Expands Office Footprint at 125 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — TD Bank has expanded its office footprint at 125 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 10 years, and the space spans 26,255 square feet across the entire eighth floor. TD Bank now occupies 130,057 square feet at 125 Park Avenue, and the expansion brings the building to full occupancy. Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Matthew Saker and Nicole Marshall of CBRE represented TD Bank in the lease negotiations. Brian Waterman, David Falk, Pete Shimkin and Daniel Levine of Newmark represented the landlord, SL Green.