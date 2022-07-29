TD Bank Provides $22M Construction Loan for Boston Affordable Housing Conversion Project

BOSTON — TD Bank has provided a $22 million construction loan for a project in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood that will convert the former William Barton Rogers Middle School building to a 74-unit affordable housing complex. Residences will be specifically reserved for seniors in the LGBTQ community and will come in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. The developer is a partnership between Pennrose and nonprofit LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc. The design plan includes the preservation of the century-old building’s auditorium, gym, cinema and front entrance. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.