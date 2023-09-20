Wednesday, September 20, 2023
TD Bank Provides $23.3M Loan to MDH Partners for Metro Charlotte Industrial Development

by John Nelson

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — TD Bank has provided $23.3 million in construction financing to MDH Partners for the development of Phase II of Northcross Commerce Center in Huntersville, a suburb of Charlotte. The second phase will comprise two industrial facilities totaling approximately 254,000 square feet. Chris Drew, Taylor Allison and Jimmy Calvo of JLL arranged the financing, which is the first transaction between MDH Partners and TD Bank. The Atlanta-based developer plans to break ground on the project this month and complete the development in third-quarter 2024.

