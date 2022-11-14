TD Bank Provides $6.5M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Asset

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — TD Bank has provided a $6.5 million loan for the refinancing of The Madison, a 26-unit multifamily property in West New York, located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. Completed in 2021, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 793 square feet. Matthew Pizzolato, Max Custer, Gerard Quinn and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.