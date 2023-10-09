Monday, October 9, 2023
TD Bank Provides $72.5M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — TD Bank has provided a $72.5 million construction loan for a 133-unit multifamily project in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. The property at 544 Carroll St. will be a 17-story building that will feature an average unit size of 973 square feet and amenities such as a rooftop lounge, fitness center and event space. A quarter of the units will be earmarked as affordable housing. Christopher Peck and Peter Rotchford of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Avery Hall, Declaration Partners and Bridge Investment Group. Delivery is slated for late 2025.

