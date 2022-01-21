TDB Land Holdings to Develop 7.5 MSF Industrial Park in Laredo, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — An entity doing business as TDB Land Holdings Ltd. has acquired a 683-acre vacant site in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo for the development of a 7.5 million-square-foot industrial park. The development, which will be branded World Industrial Park, will be located along Interstate 35. Andrew Brittingham of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the buyer in the sale of the land. The land seller and sales price were not disclosed.