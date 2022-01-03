REBusinessOnline

TDC Begins Construction of 1 MSF Cowtown Crossing Industrial Project in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Cowtown Crossing in Fort Worth is expected to be complete this spring.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Transwestern Development Co. (TDC) has started construction of Cowtown Crossing, a roughly 1 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located at the confluence of U.S. Highway 287 and Interstate 35 in Fort Worth. TDC is developing the three-building project on a speculative basis. Building 1 will total 553,384 square feet and feature 40-foot clear heights. Buildings 2 and 3 will respectively span 163,080 and 304,665 square feet and will feature 32- and 36-foot clear heights. All three buildings will have ESFR sprinkler systems. Completion is slated for late 2022.

