TDC Breaks Ground on 17-Acre Mixed-Use Project in West Houston

HOUSTON — Transwestern Development Co. (TDC) has broken ground on The Ro, a 17-acre mixed-use project that will be located near the River Oaks district in West Houston. The Ro will be the future home of The Birdsall Hotel & Residences, which is part of the Auberge Resorts Collection family of brands. The development will also feature a retail village with local chef-driven restaurants, boutique concepts and service-oriented shops, as well as an apartment community and Class A office space. Completion is slated for 2027.