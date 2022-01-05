TDC Breaks Ground on 945,000 SF McKinney National Business Park in Metro Dallas
MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Transwestern Development Corp. (TDC) has broken ground on a five-building, 945,000-square-foot industrial project in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. McKinney National Business Park will be a speculative development that will be constructed in two phases on a 64-acre site adjacent to McKinney National Airport. Completion of Phase I is slated for the fourth quarter.
