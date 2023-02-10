REBusinessOnline

TDC Completes 454,600 SF Industrial Project in Seabrook, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Bayport-146-Distribution-Center-Seabrook

Bayport 146 Distribution Center in Seabrook totals 454,600 square feet.

SEABROOK, TEXAS — Transwestern Development Co. (TDC) has completed Bayport 146 Distribution Center, a 454,600-square-foot industrial project in Seabrook, about 30 miles southeast of Houston. The site is adjacent to Port Houston’s Bayport Container Terminal. Bayport 146 Distribution Center, which can accommodate a single or multiple tenants, features 36-foot clear heights, 150- to 180-foot truck court aprons and parking for up to 74 trailers. Construction began in April 2022. Transwestern is also marketing the facility for lease on behalf of its developer affiliate.





