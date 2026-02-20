TDC Completes 858,600 SF Industrial Project in Northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Transwestern Development Co. (TDC) has completed East Belt Logistics Park, an 858,600-square-foot industrial project that is located along Beltway 8 in northeast Houston. East Belt Logistics Center consists of two buildings that span 591,560 and 267,040 square feet, both of which feature cross-dock configurations and 3,000 square feet of office space. The larger building offers 40-foot clear heights, and the smaller building offers 36-foot clear heights. Transwestern is also the leasing agent for East Belt Logistics Park.