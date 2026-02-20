Friday, February 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
East-Belt-Logistics-Park-Houston
Both buildings at East Belt Logistics Park in Houston were designed to accommodate a wide range of industrial users.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

TDC Completes 858,600 SF Industrial Project in Northeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Transwestern Development Co. (TDC) has completed East Belt Logistics Park, an 858,600-square-foot industrial project that is located along Beltway 8 in northeast Houston. East Belt Logistics Center consists of two buildings that span 591,560 and 267,040 square feet, both of which feature cross-dock configurations and 3,000 square feet of office space. The larger building offers 40-foot clear heights, and the smaller building offers 36-foot clear heights. Transwestern is also the leasing agent for East Belt Logistics Park.

You may also like

IKEA to Open 46,000 SF Store in Huntsville,...

Stonemont, Iron Point Partners Fully Lease Topline Logistics...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 137,000 SF Office Building...

Edged U.S. to Open New Data Center Facility...

SRS Brokers Sale of 11,049 SF Retail Strip...

Largo Capital Arranges $43.5M CMBS Loan for Refinancing...

Joint Venture Acquires 26,630 SF Industrial Building in...

JLL Arranges $44.1M in Construction Financing for Luxury...

Lied Center for Performing Arts Begins $35M Expansion...