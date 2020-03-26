TDC, Diamond Realty to Develop 326,792 SF Warehouse, Distribution Project in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Sugar Land Crossroads is expected to be complete in spring 2021.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — A joint venture between Transwestern Development Corp. (TDC) and Diamond Realty Investments have acquired 20.8 acres in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land for the development of a 326,792-square-foot warehouse/distribution project. Branded Sugar Land Crossroads, the project will consist of two buildings designed for tenants ranging from 28,000 square feet to the full capacity of 326,792 square feet. The buildings will offer 32-foot clear heights and share trailer parking spaces and a 255-foot truck court. Completion is slated for spring 2021.