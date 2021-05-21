TDG to Develop 300,000 SF Office Project at CityLine in Richardson, Texas

Exchange at CityLine in Richardson is expected to be complete some time in 2022.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Transwestern Development Co. (TDC) will build a 300,000-square-foot office building at CityLine, a mixed-use development in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The company is developing the six-story project, which will be branded The Exchange at CityLine in partnership with BC Station Partners, with Dallas-based BOKA Powell leading the design. Completion is slated for some time in 2022.