TDG to Develop 300,000 SF Office Project at CityLine in Richardson, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Exchange-at-CityLine-Richardson

Exchange at CityLine in Richardson is expected to be complete some time in 2022.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Transwestern Development Co. (TDC) will build a 300,000-square-foot office building at CityLine, a mixed-use development in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The company is developing the six-story project, which will be branded The Exchange at CityLine in partnership with BC Station Partners, with Dallas-based BOKA Powell leading the design. Completion is slated for some time in 2022.

