Monday, December 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
One of the two projects the joint venture will develop is a 150-unit affordable seniors housing community in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentFloridaSeniors HousingSoutheast

T.D. Jakes, New Urban to Develop Two Affordable Housing Communities in South Florida Totaling 350 Units

by John Nelson

HALLANDALE BEACH AND MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures (TDJREV) and New Urban Development will build two affordable housing communities in South Florida. Located in Hallandale Beach, the first property will comprise 200 mixed-income multifamily units on five acres. The groundbreaking is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

The second community will be located in Miami Gardens, adjacent to the Miami Gardens Senior Family Center. Upon completion, the development will feature 150 affordable senior living units on seven acres. Amenities will include a clubhouse and walking trails. A timeline for the project was not disclosed.

You may also like

KeyBank Secures $77.5M Refinancing for Ocean Walk Apartment...

CBRE Brokers $68M Sale of 5505 Waterford Office...

GTIS, Collett Industrial Acquire 107-Acre Development Site in...

JCCG Breaks Ground on 201-Unit Build-to-Rent Townhome Development...

Sava Holdings Buys 285,312 SF Office Complex in...

Rockefeller Group, PCCP to Undertake 656,904 SF Industrial...

Cityview Plans 378-Unit Portico Apartment Community in Oakland,...

Exceptional Healthcare Buys 10-Acre Parcel, Plans Hospital Development...

Pottery Barn to Open at Westfield Old Orchard...