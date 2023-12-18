T.D. Jakes, New Urban to Develop Two Affordable Housing Communities in South Florida Totaling 350 Units

HALLANDALE BEACH AND MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures (TDJREV) and New Urban Development will build two affordable housing communities in South Florida. Located in Hallandale Beach, the first property will comprise 200 mixed-income multifamily units on five acres. The groundbreaking is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

The second community will be located in Miami Gardens, adjacent to the Miami Gardens Senior Family Center. Upon completion, the development will feature 150 affordable senior living units on seven acres. Amenities will include a clubhouse and walking trails. A timeline for the project was not disclosed.