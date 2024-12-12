TeaBevCo Signs 76,839 SF Industrial Lease in Benbrook, Texas

BENBROOK, TEXAS — TeaBevCo, the exclusive distributor of the Texas Tea and HTeaO beverage brands, has signed a 76,839-square-foot industrial lease in Benbrook, located southwest of Fort Worth. The space is located within Building 1 of Chisholm 20, a four-building, 917,374-square-foot development. Steve Koldyke, Kacy Jones and Brian Gilcrest of CBRE represented the landlord, locally based developer Jackson-Shaw, in the lease negotiations. Todd Hawpe of Transwestern represented the tenant, which is relocating from North Fort Worth.