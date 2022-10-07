REBusinessOnline

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 198,972 SF Office Complex in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

1000-Red-River-St.-Austin

Waterloo Innovation Center is located at 1000 Red River St. in downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) has sold Waterloo Innovation Center, a 198,972-square-foot office complex located at 1000 Red River St. in downtown Austin that houses the organization’s headquarters. Russell Ingrum, Peter Jansen, Troy Holme, Jennifer Joseph, Patrick Benoist and Jared Chua of CBRE represented TRS, which will continue to operate out of the building for two more years until its new facility in northeast Austin is complete. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

