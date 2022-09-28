Teakwood Real Estate Buys 292-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Mesa, Arizona

The 292-unit self-storage facility is located at 462 S. Gilbert Road in Mesa, Ariz.

MESA, ARIZ. — Teakwood Real Estate Partners has acquired a self-storage facility located at 462 S. Gilbert Road in Mesa. Terms of the transaction were not released. Westport Properties will oversee management and operation of the property under the US Storage Centers brand.

The facility features 292 single-story, drive-up units, electronic gate access and 24-hour surveillance.

Teakwood Real Estate Partners represented itself in the acquisition.