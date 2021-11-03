REBusinessOnline

Tech Company Shipshape Signs Office Lease at 2222 Arlington Project in Birmingham

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

2222 Arlington Ave

2222 Arlington Ave. will offer covered parking, secure building access, a double-height lobby atrium with coffee bar and potential for food service.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Shipshape, an Austin-based smart home software tech company, has signed a lease at the 2222 Arlington Ave. office building in Birmingham, which is slated to break ground this month. New York-based D&A Cos. is the developer for the restoration project. The building has 55,000 square feet of office space.

Shipshape is joining Atlas Senior Living as anchor tenants in the office project. Shipshape will house its Network Operations Center on the top floor, including signage rights for the building. The company is taking 6,000 square feet of space with an option to expand to 12,000 square feet after one year. The property is currently vacant, but is 50 percent preleased. Previously, the property was the headquarters for Bayer Properties.

2222 Arlington Ave. will offer covered parking, secure building access, a double-height lobby atrium with coffee bar and potential for food service. D&A Cos. plans to install floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a new east lobby with a grand atrium and exterior reflecting pool. Construction for 2222 Arlington Ave. is slated to complete and be open for occupancy in late 2022.

D&A Cos. partnered with The FiveStone Group, a Birmingham-based commercial real estate firm, on the redevelopment project. Michael Reilly of FiveStone Group and Phillip Currie of J.H. Berry are in charge of leasing the office space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  