Tech Company Shipshape Signs Office Lease at 2222 Arlington Project in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Shipshape, an Austin-based smart home software tech company, has signed a lease at the 2222 Arlington Ave. office building in Birmingham, which is slated to break ground this month. New York-based D&A Cos. is the developer for the restoration project. The building has 55,000 square feet of office space.

Shipshape is joining Atlas Senior Living as anchor tenants in the office project. Shipshape will house its Network Operations Center on the top floor, including signage rights for the building. The company is taking 6,000 square feet of space with an option to expand to 12,000 square feet after one year. The property is currently vacant, but is 50 percent preleased. Previously, the property was the headquarters for Bayer Properties.

2222 Arlington Ave. will offer covered parking, secure building access, a double-height lobby atrium with coffee bar and potential for food service. D&A Cos. plans to install floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a new east lobby with a grand atrium and exterior reflecting pool. Construction for 2222 Arlington Ave. is slated to complete and be open for occupancy in late 2022.

D&A Cos. partnered with The FiveStone Group, a Birmingham-based commercial real estate firm, on the redevelopment project. Michael Reilly of FiveStone Group and Phillip Currie of J.H. Berry are in charge of leasing the office space.