Tech Firm Renews Office Lease in Greenville, Expands to 44,000 SF

Gordian Group has renewed its lease early and expanded its office space to 44,000 square feet at 30 Patewood Drive in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville-based Gordian has renewed its lease early and expanded its office space to 44,000 square feet at 30 Patewood Drive in Greenville. Colliers International’s Brantley Anderson and Taylor Allen represented the information technology and services company in the expansion. Gordian provides construction costs analytics, estimating information, pricing data and procurement software and services.

