Tech Firm Signs 101,000 SF Office Lease at Wells Fargo Center in Downtown Miami

Wells Fargo Center is a 47-story office tower located on the corner of Brickell Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. The tower's newest tenant, Kaseya, is already moving into its new offices.

MIAMI — Kaseya, an IT and security management software firm, has signed a new 101,000-square-foot office lease at Wells Fargo Center, a 47-story office tower located on the corner of Brickell Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami. The firm has already begun to move into its new space, which represents the company’s fourth office location. Ryan Holtzman, Eddie Quinon, Brian Gale and Andrew Trench of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., in the lease negotiations. Tony Jones of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Kaseya plans to grow its workforce in Miami to 4,000 staffers by the end of 2025.