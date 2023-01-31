Tech Firm Signs Office Lease Expansion in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria Submarket

Accel-KKR will occupy the entire 19th floor at Galleria 300, a 20-story office building in Atlanta that serves as the company’s East Coast headquarters.

ATLANTA — Accel-KKR, a private equity tech firm based in Silicon Valley, has signed an office lease expansion at Galleria 300, a 20-story office building in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. Andrew Walker of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations with the owner, Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Situated within walking distance of The Battery and Truist Park, Accel-KKR’s new office footprint will total approximately 24,000 square feet. The firm will occupy the entire 19th floor and will triple its staff at the property, which serves as the company’s East Coast headquarters. Other tenants of Galleria 300 include Cumberland Group, TSCG, Childress Klein and PowerPlan.