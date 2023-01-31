REBusinessOnline

Tech Firm Signs Office Lease Expansion in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria Submarket

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

Accel-KKR will occupy the entire 19th floor at Galleria 300, a 20-story office building in Atlanta that serves as the company’s East Coast headquarters.

ATLANTA — Accel-KKR, a private equity tech firm based in Silicon Valley, has signed an office lease expansion at Galleria 300, a 20-story office building in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. Andrew Walker of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations with the owner, Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Situated within walking distance of The Battery and Truist Park, Accel-KKR’s new office footprint will total approximately 24,000 square feet. The firm will occupy the entire 19th floor and will triple its staff at the property, which serves as the company’s East Coast headquarters. Other tenants of Galleria 300 include Cumberland Group, TSCG, Childress Klein and PowerPlan.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  