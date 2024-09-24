Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Located in Carlsbad, Calif., Evolve will offer three buildings, including the 20,330-square-foot Building B (pictured).
Techbilt Cos. Breaks Ground on 67,714 SF Creative Flex Campus in Carlsbad, California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — The Techbilt Cos., an owner and developer, has broken ground on Evolve, a three-building creative flex campus within a 600-acre master-planned development in Carlsbad. Evolve is the first of three new developments that Techbilt Cos. will bring to the Carlsbad market within the next two years.

Evolve will include a 17,419-square-foot Building A, a 20,330-square-foot Building B and a 29,965-square-foot Building C. The buildings will offer clear heights of 28 feet, glass sectional roll-up doors, ample natural light, clean air/electric vehicle parking and bike storage. The project is designed to be divided for up to eight tenants and allows for each space to have its own shaded private patio/outdoor space and lunch area directly adjacent to the space.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Conor Boyle and Tyler Stemley, along with the Cuthbert Industrial Team at Colliers, are handling leasing efforts for the project.

