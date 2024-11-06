Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Technip Energies Signs 171,600 SF Office Lease in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Technip Energies, a French engineering and technology company that serves the energy and chemicals industries, has signed a 171,600-square-foot office lease in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the 14-story building at 15377 Memorial Drive was originally constructed in 2016 and spans 384,531 square feet. Technip’s space spans six floors and can support the presence of about 1,000 employees. Gensler designed the space, and Harvey Builders handled the build-out. JLL represented the tenant in its site selection, lease negotiations and project management for the spatial build-out.

