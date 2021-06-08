Technomics Signs 3,600 SF Office Lease in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — Technomics Inc. has leased 3,600 square feet of office space at the Twenty 75 Office Center in Troy. The consulting firm specializes in cost estimating and cost analysis for defense, civilian and energy clients. Technomics joins other area businesses such as Magna International, Siemens, Quicken Loans and Tyler Technologies. Robert Gagniuk and Marc Hames of Friedman Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease transaction.