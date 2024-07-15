Monday, July 15, 2024
Brazos-Oaks-Central-Texas
Brazos Oaks, a new multifamily project in Central Texas, represents the first phase of a larger development that will bring more than 1,000 new units to the Bryan/College Station area.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Teeple Partners Breaks Ground on 315-Unit Multifamily Project in Central Texas

by Taylor Williams

BRYAN AND COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Austin-based developer Teeple Partners has broken ground on Brazos Oaks, a 315-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Bryan/College Station area of Central Texas. Brazos Oaks represents the first of three phases of a larger development that will consist of more than 1,000 units on a 53-acre site. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and private yards. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, conference room, great room lounge, mini-offices, a package locker system, two pickleball courts, a bocce ball court and two dog parks. The first units at Brazos Oaks are expected to be available for occupancy in summer 2025, and completion of the entire development is slated for summer 2026. RVK Architecture designed the project, and Interwest Construction is serving as the general contractor. San Antonio-based Mason Joseph Co. provided construction financing.

