FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Tefute USA has signed a 9,000-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The roofing manufacturer is taking space at Riverbend Business Park, a development that consists of 1.4 million square feet of space across 32 buildings. Grayson Fleitz and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.